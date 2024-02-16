Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's Comedy Film Be Able To Impress His Fans? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Thundu" is a Malayalam cop comedy film starring Biju Menon. It was written and directed by newcomer Riyas Shereef and premiered in theatres on February 16th. On January 25th, the creators of the Malayalam film "Thundu" debuted its trailer, which stars Biju Menon. The colourful clip features Biju Menon as a police officer attempting to climb through the ranks by passing an exam.

However, in desperation, he resorts to utilising cheat papers (known as "Thundu" in Malayalam) to pass the exam. As the trailer unfolds, it playfully contrasts his situation with his school-aged son, who likewise uses dishonest methods to succeed in his examinations.



About Thundu



Shine Tom Chacko has a crucial part in "Thundu" alongside Biju Menon. The cast also includes Unnimaya Prasad, Gokulan, Raffi, Shaju Sreedhar, Johny Antony, and Vineeth Thattil.

Also Read:

'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

"Thundu" is a collaboration between Riyas and Kannappan. Gopi Sundar composed the film's musical composition, Jimshi Khalid shot the photography, and Nabu Usman did the editing. "Thundu" is a compelling movie experience produced by Ashiq Usman and cinematographer Khalid under the Ashiq Usman Productions umbrella.



Biju Menon most recently appeared in the judicial thriller "Garudan." The talented actor is presently working on numerous films, including Vishnu Narayan's "Nadanna Sambhavam," Jis Joy's "Thalavan," and Vishnu Mohan's "Kadha Innuvare."

Also Read:

Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

The release of "Thundu" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this comedic flick.



