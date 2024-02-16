IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: India Penalised 5 Run For Running On Pitch; England Will Start Innings With 5/0

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant turn of events during the 3rd Test between India and England, India incurs a 5-run penalty for running on the pitch. Consequently, England will commence their innings with a head start at 5/0. Stay tuned for the unfolding cricket drama.
In the third Test match in Rajkot, India and England locked horns. The second day kicked off positively for India, but they encountered a setback with the dismissal of centurion Ravindra Jadeja by Joe Root. His replacement, Ravichandran Ashwin, formed a partnership with debutant Dhruv Jurel until a misstep on Ashwin's part drew a caution from umpire Joel Wilson for running on the pitch, resulting in a 5-run penalty. Consequently, England will have a 5-run advantage as they begin their batting innings.
Day 2 saw India facing early setbacks, losing overnight batter Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav within the initial hour of play. Jadeja, India's second-highest run-scorer in the first innings, had provided crucial support to skipper Rohit Sharma, who secured a triple-figure score.
