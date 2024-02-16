Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A Construction To Be Completed By June 2026, Says CM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's beloved Namma Metro continues to solidify its position as one of the country's premier metro services, serving as the lifeline of the city's transport network. Under the Metro Rail project's Phase-2 and Phase-2A, significant progress is being made on the outer ring road-airport road works, which are scheduled for completion by June 2026. These infrastructural enhancements are poised to alleviate congestion and facilitate smoother travel experiences for passengers, particularly those commuting to and from key areas of the city.

With over eight lakh commuters relying on its services daily, the metro system remains a vital component of Bangalore's urban infrastructure, said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during his Budget speech in the Legislative Assembly. He said that plans are underway to expand the metro network further, with an additional 44 kilometres of metro lines set to be operational by March 2025. This expansion will augment the existing 74-kilometre network, offering commuters enhanced connectivity and convenience across the city.

He also announced that the current year has marked a significant achievement for Namma Metro, as it has become profitable for the first time in its operational history. This operational profit underscores the metro's growing financial viability and underscores its importance as a sustainable mode of public transportation for Bangaloreans.