Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Refused The Oscar Winning Film 'Slumdog Millionaire' For THIS Reason

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'King Khan' of Bollywood shared that he turned down a role in the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire', starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. The actor recently discussed why he refused to star in the film. Shah Rukh Khan stated at an event in Dubai that filmmaker Danny Boyle had given him the role of the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire host in the film which was later played by Anil Kapoor.

Why SRK rejected 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Shah Rukh Khan said, "Slumdog was there, now that you mention it. I spent a lot of time with Mr. Boyle and he is incredibly sweet. But I was doing the Hindi reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on television and I just felt like the person who was hosting was being extremely nasty about the story that was being given and hence I did not feel it right to do the film".

SRK at the World Government Summit, Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on February 14, 2024. During his talk, the actor discussed his experiences accepting film proposals from the West. Shah Rukh Khan executes his renowned characteristic pose at the World Government Summit.

Professional front

Shah Rukh Khan had a good 2023 year with three films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' turning out to be huge hits. He plans to start filming for his next project in March or April of this year.