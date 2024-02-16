Is Sophie Turner In LOVE Again? Joe Jonas' Ex-Wife Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson In Paris

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson made their first public appearance as a pair. The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and Pearson were originally linked in October of last year, when they were seen kissing in Paris. They recently made their first public appearance together.

Sophie has found love again with nobleman Peregrine, sometimes known as Perry, five months after her divorce from Joe Jonas. The 29-year-old property entrepreneur is the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount of Cowdray, a county in Sussex. He comes from one of Britain's wealthiest families and is expected to inherit a fortune of USD 283 million, according to co.

Sophie and Perry posed for a photo during Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration on February 10 at Dixie Queen in London, England, which has now gone viral.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon celebration twitter/mjVDKvnTY5- best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) February 11, 2024

Sophie Turner posted the first photo of Perry on her Instagram account last month. She had gone skiing with Perry and her buddies to an undisclosed destination. Sophie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on January 29th, highlighting her vacation and hinting at her rumoured connection with Perry.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” Sophie captioned her Instagram post. Sophie was photographed wearing a blue-checkered snowsuit and sitting on a ski lift with Peregrine Pearson. Her pals Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins were also sitting next to her.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September of last year. The former couple has two kids, Willa and Delphine.