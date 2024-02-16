'Poacher Screening': Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte Grace The Event In Their Best Attires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, the screening of Prime Video's 'Poacher' took place on February 15 in Mumbai and many celebrities graced their presence.
Richie Mehta an Emmy-winning director helmed the new series 'Poacher' with Alia Bhatt serving as executive producer.
Kritika Kamra kept her look casual as she was seen in a white shirt that had a black collar bow and blue pants.
Kartik Aaryan arrived in a grey shirt, and light blue denim jeans for the screening of 'Poacher' in Mumbai.
Radhika Apte wore a red dress that came with a slit and she paired her outfit with white shoes. She also carried a black coat along with it.
Ali Fazal was also among the celebrities who attended the film's screening and wore a white shirt, coat and brown pants.
For the screening, Jaaved Jaffrey wore a black shirt and topped it with a half jacket and cargo pants.
MENAFN16022024007385015968ID1107860286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.