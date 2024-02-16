               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Assets Worth Rs 12.5 Cr, Jewellery Rs 1.07 Cr: Sonia Gandhi's Wealth


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for February 27, here's a closer look at Sonia Gandhi's poll affidavit, submitted along with her nomination papers



According to the affidavit, Sonia Gandhi's total assets amount to Rs 12,53,76,822 (Rs 12.53 crore), comprising both movable and immovable properties.



Her movable assets, totaling Rs 6,38,11,415, encompass various sources such as jewellery, royalties from Oxford University, investments, bonds, bank deposits, and cash holdings.



Among these, her jewellery alone is valued at Rs 1,07,15,940.



Over the years, Sonia Gandhi's wealth has seen a steady rise. She holds Rs 90,000 in cash



Moreover, the poll affidavit addresses any potential legal concerns by revealing that Sonia Gandhi has no criminal cases pending against her



Sonia Gandhi maintains a minimalistic digital footprint. The affidavit discloses her absence from major social media platforms

