Realme's 12 Pro Series Breaks Records With 150K Units Sold During The 1St Sale

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Global technology brand realme on Friday said that its recently-launched realme 12 Pro Series received an overwhelming response, with 150,000 units being sold during the inaugural sale which started on 6th February 2024.

realme recently unveiled the realme 12 Pro Series, the latest entrant in its upscale number series.

“Despite the crowded Indian smartphone market, realme has consistently remained a top player due to its innovative, quality, and value-driven products,” the company said in a statement.

In 2023, realme ranked fifth in the Indian smartphone market for the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price range, holding a 12 per cent share.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G has made a strong start in the mid-premium segment priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000, with over 150,000 pre-bookings across all platforms. Unique features like luxury watch-inspired designs and top-quality periscope telescopic lenses show realme's focus on a high-end user experience,” said the company.

Sanjay Jalan of Jalan Telecom said that“realme 12 Pro series redefines the meaning of distant photography. A creator of masterpiece picture quality!”

This latest realme number series brings new features, stylish design collaborations, and powerful hardware. High-end features like a high-refresh-rate display and efficient charging technology improve user experience and make these phones competitive in their markets.

The growing demand for value-driven, feature-packed devices has boosted the mid-premium segment in India's smartphone market. This sector offers great value with high-end feel and performance at a lower cost than top-tier options.

This success sets a strong base for realme to further grow in the mid-market segment. As one of India's fastest-growing brands, realme's steady growth shows its commitment to quality and ability to meet customer needs.

realme's focus on the younger generation aligns their tech with evolving needs. Their 'refresh strategy' for 2024 aims to keep up with changing tastes of young India.

“realme's 12 Pro series epitomizes innovation and consumer centricity reaffirming their leadership in the smartphone industry,” said Ashutosh Tekriwal of Rani Sati Enterprises, one of realme's distribution partners.

realme said it is doing more than just making gadgets. They're investing in the Indian tech scene, including setting up an R&D centre, to boost innovation and creativity. By supporting 'Make in India', they're creating jobs and strengthening their ties to the Indian market.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G brings two notable smartphones to the fore: the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme 12 Pro 5. These fresh additions are branded as the Next-gen Imaging smartphones that showcase a rejuvenated brand identity that strikes a chord with younger users.

The high-end design and flagship camera of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G empower young individuals to unleash their creativity and record moments in unparalleled quality and flair.

With each new model in the Number series, realme boldly explores diverse design concepts and aesthetics, stretching the limits of innovation to provide users with a vibrant and engaging visual experience. By incorporating features such as periscope telephoto cameras and premium imaging experiences, realme is establishing a fresh benchmark for affordable, high-end camera functionalities.

“Featuring a blend of style, performance, and camera capabilities, the realme 12 Pro 5G offers a compelling option. An appealing package includes its unique design, vibrant display, durable battery, and efficient charging,” said Saurav Bhattacharya of RG Cellulars Pvt. Ltd.“It is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a powerful smartphone with great specs and features.”

The 12 Pro Series 5G, characterized by designs inspired by luxury watches, is pioneering new territory in smartphone aesthetics. Through partnerships with esteemed designers, realme guarantees a blend of sophistication and innovation in every device.

realme said it is planning its growth around the expected rebound of the Indian smartphone market in 2024. The quick uptake of 5G technology and increasing demand for value-for-money products are key factors in this revival.

Even with global economic changes and rising prices, Indian consumers are looking for better value in their smartphone choices, showing a clear trend towards higher-quality products.

“realme's success comes from its dedication to making products that match the tastes of young Indian customers. The brand aims to do more than just make phones; they want to create devices that truly resonate with their users,” said the company.

--IANS

na/