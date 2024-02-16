(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fire Insurance Market

Fire Insurance Market to Achieve USD 120.49 Billion by 2028, with 11.9% CAGR Growth | Featuring Amica, Allianz, and AXA

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fire insurance market is witnessing remarkable growth and is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Fire insurance constitutes a legal agreement between two entities: an insurance company and a policyholder. Under this agreement, the insurance company pledges to indemnify the policyholder for any loss or damage to their property resulting from fire incidents. Furthermore, coverage extends to various accidents such as accidental fire, bursting, implosion, explosion, among others. Notably, the "National Fire Protection Association" recorded an annual average of over 354,400 house fires as of September 24, 2020.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire insurance market generated $58.49 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.49 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Fire insurance providers have vast potential to diversify their products and services within the market. Offerings encompass floating policies, comprehensive policies, replacement policies, and more. Consequently, insurers are expected to capitalize on lucrative opportunities by introducing innovative solutions and expanding coverage options, such as pay-as-you-go models tailored to individual risk perceptions. This approach accounts for property costs on a per-individual basis, rather than the conventional method of averaging costs across individuals annually.

Rise in need for financial safety due to uncertainties, innovative products and services offered by major players, and surge in demand for insurance policies drive the growth of the global fire insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding policies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives and implementation of new technologies present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

There has been a significant decline in availing fire insurance policies due to economic uncertainty occurred during the lockdown.

Many organizations have adopted work from home culture, which reduced the need for infrastructure at corporate offices. This factor reduced the demand for fire insurance from organizations.

Job losses and business discontinuity are also among the major reasons for reduced adoption of fire insurance policies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global fire insurance market based on coverage, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on coverage, the standard coverage segment contributed to the highest share, accounting for nearly 90% of the total share in 2019, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optional coverage segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fire insurance market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment in fire insurance market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to rise in number of perils in the form of explosion, lightning, loss of data on external media devices, and placing combustible materials at wrong place. Rise in trend among telecommunication firms to make extensive use of electrical systems such as radio, communication satellites, and answering machines in order to ensure efficient and effective use of business resources is considered a major factor that drives the adoption of fire insurance in the telecommunication sector.

Leading players of the global fire insurance market analyzed in the research include Amica, Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.PA., AXA, Liberty Mutual Insurance, GEICO, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., and USAA.

