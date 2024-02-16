GBC 4.0 To Showcase A 3D Replica Of Ram Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) A 3D replica of the magnificent Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be put up at an exhibition being organised as part of the ground breaking ceremony (GBC 4.0) in Lucknow.

The replica will be a part of the state tourism department's pavilion, an official spokesperson said.

"The innovative pavilion, spread over an area of 27 square metres, aims to showcase the immense potential of tourism in UP with a specific focus on spiritual, cultural and historical tourism," he said.

Officials said that the Ram Janmabhoomi temple would act as a key attraction to the event. Besides, a dynamic audiovisual presentation will spotlight the remarkable achievements and progressive policies of the Yogi govt. Moreover, mementos will be given to guests and investors as tokens of appreciation for their participation.

The ground breaking ceremony (GBC 4.0), which will see the launch of 280 projects worth Rs 45,148 crore in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area alone, will be creating 1.32 lakh jobs, the official spokesperson said.

"The YEIDA projects, which include mobile phone assembling units, toy producing companies, data centres, and wellness centres, are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 1.32 lakh people in the YEIDA region," the spokesperson said.

He added that the authority had made an achievement of Rs 103 per cent against the target assigned.

"The authority has realised 21 projects for which it had signed MoUs with various domestic and foreign companies. Additionally, an impressive line-up of 259 projects, falling under the non-MoU category, is poised for implementation across diverse locations within the YEIDA region," the officials said.

"As these 280 projects unfurl, the region will not only stride confidently into the industrial development arena but also promises to become a thriving hub for employment generation, offering livelihood opportunities to scores of individuals," he added.

Officials at YEIDA listed some of their standout ventures namely the Vivo Mobile India Private Limited is poised to launch its state-of-the-art mobile assembling unit in Sector 24, with an investment totalling Rs 6,990 crore. Spanning 170 acres, this Ultra Mega initiative is projected to create a workforce of 38,000, heralding a significant boost in employment opportunities.

Furthermore, Fun Zoo Toys is set to establish a Toy Manufacturing Unit in Sector 33, investing over Rs 1,000 crore in a sprawling project covering 13 acres, with employment potential for 20,000 individuals, under the Super Mega category.

