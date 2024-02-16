Geotab Unveils Ace - The First Fully Integrated Trusted Generative AI Copilot In The Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available directly in the MyGeotab platform, Geotab Ace is a generative AI copilot that can provide powerful, customised and trustworthy fleet insights simply by asking a question

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the annual Geotab Connect event, Geotab Inc

("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, unveiled Geotab Ace, an artificial intelligence copilot designed for fleets. Geotab Ace, a pioneering addition to the MyGeotab platform, streamlines fleet management. It enhances user experience by offering tailored insights through intuitive dialogue.

Geotab Ace

Continue Reading

Global demand for connected vehicle data and trusted insights continues to grow. Geotab Ace distills billions of data points daily, simplifying insights while democratising and streamlining access to information.

During 2023, Geotab collaborated with customers on Project G, a beta generative AI project garnering real-time feedback and input on challenges and high-level value features. This approach has resulted in the integration of a seamless AI copilot within the MyGeotab platform. The direct integration enables fleets to significantly reduce the time taken to gain insights, access customised data reflections that are tailored to their specific needs, and enjoy an enhanced capacity for making data-driven decisions.

"Geotab Ace represents not just an evolution in fleet management, but the next step in harnessing the power of trusted data," said Mike Branch, VP of Data & Analytics at Geotab. "By bringing the intuitive simplicity of conversational AI directly into the Geotab platform, we are transforming the way fleets interact with their data, crafting a future where insights are immediate, intelligent, and instrumental to success."

Geotab Ace boasts access to an expansive array of data, including predictive safety analytics, predictive maintenance, trip data, zone activity, electric vehicle statistics, exception events, GPS tracking, and more. This allows it to provide nuanced answers to a broader range of complex questions while remembering past interactions to improve future responses. It is also able to provide personalised answers tailored to your business in the context of how your fleet has been configured in MyGeotab. The tool also provides a thorough explanation of its interpretation of the question and deconstructing the query into natural language that is easy to understand. Geotab Ace is built on privacy-by-design principles and keeps all customer telematics data within Geotab's environment, never shared with any Large Language Model (LLM).

"The roadmap we have for Geotab Ace is a game-changer for fleet management, distilling access to insights on demand," added Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "It epitomises our mission to simplify data analysis and unlock a world of trustworthy, insightful and actionable fleet intelligence."

"By participating in the Project G beta we were able to see the real value that generative AI tools can have for our customers. It's not just about the data -- it's about how easily and effectively we can harness it. We are thrilled to see Geotab taking the next step in this innovation using customer feedback to deliver on an integrated generative AI product through Geotab Ace," Justin Streich, President and Owner, Fleet Profit Center Inc.

Processing over 75 billion data points daily from more than 4 million connected vehicles, Geotab is a trusted leader in transforming the magnitude of data into actionable insights's position as an industry trailblazer is reinforced by its large, dedicated data science team, focusing specifically on data and artificial intelligence, with a reach extending across 160 countries. The company's depth of expertise and global scale enables it to develop robust AI models, unlocking unmatched value and efficiency for customers around the world.

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics - vehicle and asset tracking - solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals.

Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit

, follow

@GEOTAB on Twitter and

LinkedIn

or visit the Geotab Blog.

© 2023 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo and MyGeotab are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo -