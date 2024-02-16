Enzymatica's Rights Issue Is Secured To 100 Percent

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or "the Company") decided on February 16, 2024, to carry out a rights issue of SEK 27.4 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has now entered into agreements of subscription commitments and underwriting agreements with the Company's three largest shareholders, the Chairman of the Board, two members of the Board of Directors, and the Company's CEO, for a total amount of SEK 27.4 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights issue.

In connection with the rights Issue, Enzymatica has received subscription commitments from the Company's three largest shareholders, the Chairman of the Board, two members of the Board of Directors and the Company's CEO amounting to SEK 14.0 million, corresponding to approximately 51.1 percent of the rights issue. In addition, the Company has entered into underwriting agreements amounting to SEK 13.4 million, corresponding to approximately 48.9 percent of the rights issue, with the Company's three largest shareholders through fully or partly owned companies, as well as the Chairman of the Board and the Company's CEO. The compensation for underwriting agreements amounts to 10.5 percent of the underwriting amount. No compensation is paid for submitted subscription commitments. In total, the rights issue is secured up to SEK 27.4 million through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights Issue.

Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is the Company's legal adviser in connection with the rights issue.

