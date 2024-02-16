Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

The transfer of own shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including February 16, 2024 up to the annual general meeting 2024 at a price within the price interval registered from time to time.

Ericsson currently holds 12,932,223 shares of series B in the company and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to the decision to utilize the authorization amounts to 774,889 shares of series B in the company.

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York.

