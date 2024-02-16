SIGNATURE INNOVATION GROUP Redefines Urban Workwear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jarret Beaudis -FounderLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Fontana, California, a unique men's clothing brand is making waves in the fashion industry. Signature Innovation Group, a non-corporate brand founded by Jarret Beaudis in 2012, is redefining urban workwear with its innovative designs and locally manufactured garments.What sets Signature Innovation Group apart is its commitment to fusion - fusing media, genres, and nostalgia to create one-of-a-kind pieces that resonate with modern-day workers. Co-owned and operated by Beaudis and Chris Miller, who have been lifelong friends since childhood, the brand embodies the spirit of creativity and collaboration.Starting with a streetwear brand sold to local establishments, Beaudis's passion for design and entrepreneurship led him to establish Signature Innovation Group.Joining Beaudis in shaping the brand's narrative is Brand Director Chris Miller, whose background in business administration and creativity has played a crucial role in the brand's growth. Initially joining Signature to learn fashion marketing while pursuing graduate studies, Miller's dedication and innovative mindset quickly earned him a co-ownership role within the company.With plans to expand their reach in 2024, Beaudis and Miller aim to host 44 weekend pop-up events in major cities across the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.Highlights of their recent releases include the debut of Signature Crewneck sweaters and relaxed taper cargo pants, as well as the anticipation for their upcoming spring drop featuring a track-inspired jacket.With its innovative designs, commitment to quality, and passion for storytelling, Signature Innovation Group is poised to make a lasting impact in the world of urban workwear.As they continue to push boundaries and redefine the fashion landscape, Beaudis and Miller are determined to leave their mark on the industry and inspire others to follow their creative journey. Some of the Celebrities who have worn SIG are: TED TV Star Max Burkholder, Emmy Award Nominee Joey Soloway and Grammy Academy Member LEADR among others.

