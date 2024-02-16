Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 80.81 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 1.86 to USD 80.81 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 82.67 pb on Wednesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude futures moved up by USD 1.26 to USD 82.86 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate rose by USD 1.39 to USD 78.03 pb. (end) km

