Trains Diverted, Internet Suspended In Parts Of India's Punjab As Farmers Strike Enters Day Four

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (NNN-PTI) – Authorities in the northern Indian state of Punjab, yesterday diverted some trains and suspended internet services in some parts, in the wake of ongoing farmers' protest march.

The decision to divert trains on the Delhi-Amritsar route was made after farmers squatted on the tracks, at many places in Punjab, to protest police action on farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala district in Haryana, about 200 km from Delhi.

Scores of farmers with large convoys of tractors have been stopped at the Shambhu border since Tuesday, and are not allowed to proceed towards Delhi, to press for their demands including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers also staged protests at several toll plazas, and disrupted officials from charging the commuters toll fee.

The call to stop trains in Punjab was given by the farmers' organisation, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Indian Farmers Union). Likewise, another farmers' union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (United Farmers Front) had asked for demonstrations at toll plazas, to protest against the use of tear gas shells on farmers by police in Haryana.

Federal home ministry has also ordered suspension of telecom services in Shutrana, Khanauri and Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, today.

Meanwhile, the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders yesterday remained peaceful compared to the past two days, when police fired tear gas on farmers. The border points have been heavily barricaded and adequate security has been deployed to stop the protesters from moving towards Delhi.

Meanwhile, another round of talks between three federal government ministers and agitating farmers is scheduled to take place in the northern city of Chandigarh. The previous two rounds of talks on Feb 8 and Feb 12, remained inconclusive.

The call for the Delhi march was given by farmers unions to increase pressure on the federal government to fulfil their demands, which include implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, compensation for families of farmers, who died during the previous agitation.

Approximately 200 farmer organisations are part of the protest plan.

India's opposition leaders have extended support to the protesting farmers, and condemned the government's action to use police force to stop the farmers.

In Sept, 2020, the Indian government passed three contentious laws aimed at“modernising” the country's agriculture sector. However, farmers feared the new laws would weaken their position and make them dependent on corporates. In seeking revocation of the laws, thousands of farmers sat on strike on the borders of the national capital then.

The strike has been going on for over a year. Afterwards, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is to announce, in a surprise address to the nation, that his government was repealing the laws.– NNN-PTI

