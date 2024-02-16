Russians Shell Kherson Region 14 Times On Thursday, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 14 times on February 15, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 14 attacks, firing 50 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, and UAVs. Russian troops hit residential areas of settlements in the region," he said.

One civilians died as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked residential areas of the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson on the afternoon of February 14.

A 14-year-old girl wounded in a shelling attack on a playground is in serious condition. Doctors performed surgery to stabilize her condition.

A young man wounded in the shelling died in the hospital.