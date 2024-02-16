Ukrainian, Japanese Companies In Tokyo Present Opportunities For Cooperation In Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has organized an event in Tokyo to introduce local companies to potential business partners in Ukraine. The goal is to identify opportunities for reconstruction projects in the war-torn country.

According to Ukrinform, this is reported by NHK .

“Ukrainian companies are attending the three-day event, along with more than 30 Japanese businesses and organizations showcasing products and technologies,” the report reads.

Among the Japanese participants are well-known consulting companies offering services for the development of various projects, from waste recycling to infrastructure development and other sectors of the Ukrainian economy, as well as manufacturers of modern high-precision equipment, emergency water purifiers and goods needed for the country's rapid recovery.

The event runs through Saturday and precedes a government-sponsored conference on Monday focused on rebuilding Ukraine's economy.

As reported, according to the updated Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA3), as of December 31, 2023, the total cost of rebuilding and restoring Ukraine in the next decade is $486 billion.