New York Climate Exchange Outlines Its Hopes For COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The New York
Climate Exchange, established in 2023, has shared its expectations
for the upcoming 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), scheduled for November in Baku, Trend reports via the exchange's social media statement.
"The New York Climate Exchange supports the opinion of the
Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change, Simon Stiell, voiced during his visit to Baku, where COP29
will take place, on the urgent need for climate change financing
equal to at least $2.4 trillion," the statement said. "The upcoming
COP29 in Azerbaijan will focus on climate financing with the aim of
setting a clear target for the period after 2025 to support
developing countries in mitigating and adapting to the impacts of
climate change. This is crucial."
The message stressed that the organization's current actions
will determine the problems it may face.
"As a community committed to tackling climate change, we must
and will prioritize investments in a sustainable future, taking
every opportunity to help global efforts during this critical
decade," the statement added.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on
December 11, 2023, in Dubai.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
