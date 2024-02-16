Acting PM Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Confident Election Victory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. I extend warm
congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev for his confident and
magnificent victory in the presidential election, a historic event
that, for the first time in independent Azerbaijan, encompassed all
sovereign territories and is forever inscribed in the country's
glorious history as the election of victory, said Ali Asadov, whose
candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was accepted
by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in today's plenary session,
He highlighted that the esteemed Azerbaijani people, by making a
commendable and just choice in transparent and democratic
conditions, have once again exhibited a high level of trust in the
head of state.
"The political trajectory pursued amid the obstacles of the time
and complex geopolitical situations over the last two decades,
which has marked our modern history as a glorious age, has resulted
in the strengthened fortification of Azerbaijan's independence.
This has culminated in the evolution of our republic into a
formidable state, adopting regional leadership with the right to
vote and occupying a respectable position within the global
community, tackling its difficulties through economic and military
might.
The liberation by our illustrious army, led by the victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, from nearly
three decades of occupation in the Second Karabakh War and the
complete restoration of the country's sovereignty through the
anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
in Karabakh in September 2023, stand as the most glorious chapter
in the history of our independent statehood," Asadov added.
