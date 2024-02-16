Acting PM Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Confident Election Victory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. I extend warm congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev for his confident and magnificent victory in the presidential election, a historic event that, for the first time in independent Azerbaijan, encompassed all sovereign territories and is forever inscribed in the country's glorious history as the election of victory, said Ali Asadov, whose candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was accepted by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in today's plenary session, Trend reports.

He highlighted that the esteemed Azerbaijani people, by making a commendable and just choice in transparent and democratic conditions, have once again exhibited a high level of trust in the head of state.

"The political trajectory pursued amid the obstacles of the time and complex geopolitical situations over the last two decades, which has marked our modern history as a glorious age, has resulted in the strengthened fortification of Azerbaijan's independence. This has culminated in the evolution of our republic into a formidable state, adopting regional leadership with the right to vote and occupying a respectable position within the global community, tackling its difficulties through economic and military might.

The liberation by our illustrious army, led by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, from nearly three decades of occupation in the Second Karabakh War and the complete restoration of the country's sovereignty through the anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh in September 2023, stand as the most glorious chapter in the history of our independent statehood," Asadov added.

