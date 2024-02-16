Azerbaijani Government Committed To Enhancing Citizens' Welfare - Acting PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The government's
principal goal will be to improve the well-being of Azerbaijani
residents, particularly by increasing social support for families
of martyrs and war veterans, said Ali Asadov, whose candidacy for
the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was accepted by the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) in today's plenary session, Trend reports.
He stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has continuously focused
on and will continue to prioritize growth in all sectors of
society, with a particular emphasis on social issues.
"President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his speech that,
naturally, alongside ensuring social security, the education of our
population, particularly the youth, shaping them based on national
moral values and traditions, the principles of Azerbaijanism, and
equipping them with the skills to navigate modern challenges and
technologies, will serve as the cornerstone for our future
development in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
In preparation for the intensifying global competition in the
forthcoming years, a primary focus is cultivating highly
competitive human capital. This necessitates advancing modern
education, fostering a healthy society, promoting sports, nurturing
culture, and encouraging innovation.
Certainly, accomplishing all of these goals requires
facilitating the swift development of a robust and sustainable
economy, encompassing the non-oil sector, capable of meeting
contemporary challenges, and reinforcing financial independence,"
Asadov added.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.