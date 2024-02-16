Azerbaijani Government Committed To Enhancing Citizens' Welfare - Acting PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The government's principal goal will be to improve the well-being of Azerbaijani residents, particularly by increasing social support for families of martyrs and war veterans, said Ali Asadov, whose candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was accepted by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in today's plenary session, Trend reports.

He stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has continuously focused on and will continue to prioritize growth in all sectors of society, with a particular emphasis on social issues.

"President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his speech that, naturally, alongside ensuring social security, the education of our population, particularly the youth, shaping them based on national moral values and traditions, the principles of Azerbaijanism, and equipping them with the skills to navigate modern challenges and technologies, will serve as the cornerstone for our future development in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In preparation for the intensifying global competition in the forthcoming years, a primary focus is cultivating highly competitive human capital. This necessitates advancing modern education, fostering a healthy society, promoting sports, nurturing culture, and encouraging innovation.

Certainly, accomplishing all of these goals requires facilitating the swift development of a robust and sustainable economy, encompassing the non-oil sector, capable of meeting contemporary challenges, and reinforcing financial independence," Asadov added.

