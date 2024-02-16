Correction To Stock Exchange Release: Finnvera's Annual Review And Sustainability Report 2023

On 15 February 2024, as part of the annual report, Finnvera published the Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023, which included incorrect figures in the table describing Finnvera's carbon footprint. The corrected figures are below and on page 24 of the attached Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023.

