Santander Global Technology & Operations S.L. Awards Lleida.Net Two Lots Of Services Worth 1.89 Million Euros Over The Next 3 Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, February 16th - Santander Global Technology & Operations S.L. has awarded the Spanish listed company Lleida (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) three lots of services for sending SMS for a total value of 1.89 million euros.

Santander Global Technology & Operations S.L. is the Banco Santander subsidiary responsible for ensuring that the group's banking services are of high quality, efficient and reliable.

Lleida, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, the Madrid stock exchange. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

Lleida is one of Europe's leading companies in the certified electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

It has received more than 300 patents from more than 60 countries internationally, and has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.

The company, whose technology is marketed in more than 50 countries, serves banks, credit institutions, telecommunications companies and insurance companies, among others.

