Peruzzi Lucky To Be On Sean Dampte's Awoodah: Sean, The Godfather Album

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move that sets a new benchmark in the Afro-Pop genre, Sean Dampte has announced the release of his latest album, "Awoodah: Sean, the godfather". This nine-track masterpiece features a blend of hits that underscore Dampte's status as a trailblazer in the music industry. Among the album's highlights is a standout collaboration with 30BG artist Peruzzi, a partnership that has generated considerable buzz.Speaking on the album, Sean Dampte didn't mince words: "I am in my god era. This album marks a departure from the norm, drawing a clear line that separates the men from the boys." The inclusion of Peruzzi on the album was also a point of pride for Dampte, who remarked, "Peruzzi is lucky to be part of this project. His talent and energy have certainly added a unique flavor to the album, but make no mistake, 'Awoodah: Sean, the godfather' is a testament to the vision and craft that have defined my career."The album's announcement has set the stage for what many industry insiders predict will be a transformative moment for Afro-Pop, with Dampte leading the charge. The collaboration with Peruzzi on one of the tracks is not just a highlight but a strategic fusion of talents, promising to captivate listeners and critics alike."Awoodah: Sean, the godfather" is not just an album; it's a statement. Sean Dampte's declaration of entering his "god era" signals a bold new chapter for the artist, characterized by matured sound, lyrical depth, and musical innovation. Fans and newcomers to Dampte's music can anticipate an album that not only entertains but challenges and elevates the Afro-Pop genre to new heights.

