VULCAN Plastics Launches New Polycarbonate Sheet Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pearly Polycarbonate Sheet

Solarshield Polycarbonate Sheet - Solar Blue

Pearly Series

VULCAN Plastics has introduced innovative polycarbonate sheet solutions, unlocking possibilities across diverse applications and specific market needs.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN(R.O.C.), February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VULCAN Plastics is now offering its users more options for material choices in the fields of construction and design. As a pioneer in polycarbonate solutions, VULCAN Plastics is revolutionising the industry with its exceptional polycarbonate sheets, emerging as a superior alternative to conventional building materials.Breakthrough in Polycarbonate Sheets - Introducing the Pearly ROMA Polycarbonate Sheet and the Flat Polycarbonate SheetThe innovative changes in polycarbonate sheet material choices present new opportunities for VULCAN Plastics on heat dissipation and light transmittance. Following this approach, VULCAN Plastics has introduced several new products, including the Pearly ROMA Polycarbonate Sheet and the Flat Polycarbonate Sheet.Corrugated Polycarbonate Sheets: Pearly ROMA SeriesThe Pearly ROMA Polycarbonate Sheet is widely accepted and compatible with various metal roofings worldwide. Boasting exceptional physical properties and impressive refractive capabilities, this profile seamlessly matches the ROMA Corrugated Profile, ensuring ease of installation. The ROMA profile embodies versatility, functioning as both a polycarbonate roofing panel and a wall cladding panel.A notable advantage of the polycarbonate ROMA profile roofing is its distinctive arch shape, complemented by an aesthetically pleasing pearlescent lustre. This not only provides reliability but also unlocks design flexibility. Beyond these features, the incorporation of a natural mother of pearls ensures impeccable iridescence and ample visible light penetration.Furthermore, the ROMA profile exhibits effective weather resistance, employing Avient UV and Light Stabilizers to enhance durability and longevity. Moreover, the ROMA profile showcases additional exceptional features, including Controlled Far-Infrared (FIR) and Near-Infrared (NIR), effectively reducing temperatures by a maximum of 10°C or 50°F. With the ROMA Polycarbonate Sheet, your structures maintain their resilience and safety even in the most challenging environmental conditions.Flat Polycarbonate Sheets: Solarshield Solid FLAT SeriesIn contrast, the Flat Polycarbonate Sheets rolled out by VULCAN Plastics offer multiple colour options, including solar green and blue. Crafted with UV-resistant polycarbonate and IR-blocking additives, the Solarshield SOLID Flat series not only reflects 90% of infrared-induced heat but also achieves a significant temperature reduction, up to 15°C (59°F). This not only enhances the comfort of indoor spaces but also contributes significantly to energy efficiency.Additionally, the Solarshield Solid FLAT Series is backed by a robust 15-year warranty, providing users with confidence in its durability and long-lasting performance. The benefits, such as advanced technology, energy efficiency, and an extended warranty, make it an ideal choice for building materials, surpassing traditional options.Pearly ROMA and Solarshield FLAT Series Lead in Polycarbonate ExcellenceThe versatile attributes of the Pearly ROMA Series and Solarshield Solid FLAT Series position them as top choices for those seeking functionality and aesthetic appeal in a new era of construction materials. As VULCAN Plastics pioneers polycarbonate solutions, these breakthroughs in material choices redefine standards in construction and design, contributing to a superior and sustainable built environment.About VULCAN PlasticsVULCAN Plastics is a leader in polycarbonate sheet manufacturing in Taiwan, known for premium quality and ISO 9001 certified products. Pioneering in using 100% Virgin material and ISO Class 7 clean rooms, we offer tailored, durable solutions for diverse global needs. For more info visit

Hans Hsu

Vulcanson Co., LTD

+886 2 2709 1757

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram