Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation Of Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 6:00 a.m. CET.

On the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET, the results will be presented live at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo. The presentation will be led by the Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Kvame, along with Renete Kaarvik, the Global Finance Officer, who will be standing in for the Chief Financial Officer during his planned sick leave.

Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at

Webcast participants need to register to post questions.





For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.