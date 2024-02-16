Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024
On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 8 February 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 000
| 47.41
| 47.70
| 47.10
| 426 690
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 000
| 47.41
| 47.56
| 47.24
| 47 410
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 9 February 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 000
| 47.27
| 47.64
| 46.70
| 425 430
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 000
| 47.27
| 47.64
| 46.76
| 47 270
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 12 February 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 000
| 47.91
| 48.20
| 47.56
| 431 190
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 000
| 47.92
| 48.10
| 47.62
| 47 920
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 13 February 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 000
| 46.95
| 47.68
| 46.46
| 422 550
|
| MTF CBOE
| 1 000
| 46.98
| 47.42
| 46.68
| 46 980
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 14 February 2024
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 46.14
| 46.58
| 44.74
| 461 400
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 50 000
| 47.14
| 48.20
| 44.74
| 2 356 840
On 14 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 471 471 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
