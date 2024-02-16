               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


2/16/2024 2:30:55 AM

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 8 February 2024 to 14 February 2024:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
8 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.41 47.70 47.10 426 690
MTF CBOE 1 000 47.41 47.56 47.24 47 410
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
9 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.27 47.64 46.70 425 430
MTF CBOE 1 000 47.27 47.64 46.76 47 270
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
12 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 47.91 48.20 47.56 431 190
MTF CBOE 1 000 47.92 48.10 47.62 47 920
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
13 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.95 47.68 46.46 422 550
MTF CBOE 1 000 46.98 47.42 46.68 46 980
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
14 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.14 46.58 44.74 461 400
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 50 000 47.14 48.20 44.74 2 356 840

On 14 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 471 471 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240216E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

