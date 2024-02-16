Railway Modernization: Upgrading Aging Fleets In The Locomotive Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Locomotive Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Technology, by Operational engine: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A locomotive is a rail transport used for pulling a train or hauling railroad cars on tracks. Locomotives are categorized into freight, passenger, and repowered locomotives, and are powered by diesel, electricity, or steam. The increasing rate of urbanization has been contributing to the growing popularity of locomotives. Expansion of rail networks in developed and developing nations and increasing concern among individuals regarding environmental sustainability lead to the growth of global locomotives market. Significant investment in the development of railway infrastructure for freight and high-speed trains is expected to boost the growth of the global locomotive market in near future.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

. The global market for locomotive is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

. Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of locomotives, which negatively impact the market growth.

. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of global locomotive market are expansion of railways network and growing population of the countries. However, high initial investment and maintenance cost hampers the growth of global locomotive market. On the other hand, e-mobility and technological advancements provides an opportunity in the locomotive market and will tremendously grow in near future.

Expansion of railways network

With the need of improving connectivity between remote and local areas, railway network is also expanding. To expand the railway networks the need of the locomotives such as freight, passenger, and repowered locomotives has increased. Thus increase in locomotives has resulted in the growth of global locomotive market.

Growing population of the countries

Since there is a continuous growth in the population, people tend to move from one place to another for various reasons i.e. for personal and trade purposes. To carry or to move these people, there is a need for increased resources. These resources increases the demand of locomotives. Thus resulting in the growth of global locomotive market in near future.

Key benefits of the report:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of global locomotive market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis ofglobal locomotive for market share.

. The current market is analyzed to highlight the global locomotive market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed global locomotive market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global locomotive market research report:

. Which are the leading players active in global locomotive market?

. What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

. AEG Power Solutions B.V.

. Strukton

. Bombardier

. Alstom

. Hitachi Ltd.

. Siemens

. CRRC

. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

. Wabtec Corporation

