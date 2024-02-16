Jasmine Sandlas’ ‘Jager’ Is A Celebration Of Passion And Perseverance

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jasmine Sandlas, who is known for the song 'Illegal Weapon', has released a new track titled 'Jager'. The song encapsulates the spirit of celebration and revelry.

The singer shared that for her, this song is a celebration of passion and perseverance.

She said:“This track is a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the joy of creating music that resonates with people on a deeper level. My fans have consistently provided their love and support, and this desi banger is dedicated to them, an invitation to simply revel in life and dance to this track with their friends and loved ones.”

Over the years, Jasmine has carved a niche for herself with tracks like 'Yaar Na Miley' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kick' and the chart-topping song 'Illegal Weapon'.

Beyond her musical triumphs, Sandlas is lauded for her audacious and independent ethos, as she fearlessly challenges norms and breaks barriers in the Indian music industry.

'Jager', released under the label of Warner Music India, is available on all streaming platforms.

