Qatar, Slovenia Hold Political Consultations

MENAFN

The second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Republic of Slovenia was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Slovenian side was chaired by Director-General of the Directorate for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs H E Mateja Norcic Stamcar. Bilateral cooperation and a number of topics of mutual interest between Qatar and Slovenia were discussed during the consultations.