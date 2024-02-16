Qatar Heads Preparatory Meeting On Food Safety In GCC Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The eighth preparatory meeting of the undersecretaries of the ministries concerned with food safety in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was held yesterday headed by the State of Qatar.

Chaired by Assistant Minister of Health Affairs at the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Saleh Ali Al Marri, the virtual meeting discussed a number of important topics related to food safety, most notably the unified food law for the GCC countries, the GCC guide for control on imported foods, the GCC centre for food risk assessment, and the mechanism for imposing and lifting the ban on the import of foods of animal origin and their products.

The State of Qatar is scheduled to host the meeting of ministers concerned with food safety in the GCC countries on March 7.