Over 15,000 Runners To Participate In Ooredoo Doha Marathon Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The largest Doha Marathon in history will be held today, welcoming over 15,000 participants, including a roster of world-class elite runners. Among them are renowned athletes such as Rose Chelimo, Rebecca Cheptegei, Mohcin Outalha (the reigning 2023 Doha Marathon Champion), and Awet Habte.

In a press conference held yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, these elite runners shared insights into their preparations for the event. Habte disclosed that he has dedicated months to rigorous training for the marathon. Chelimo offered strategic advice, emphasising the importance of adapting to the heat during the race. Cheptegei expressed her ambition to use the marathon as a stepping stone toward qualifying for the Olympics.

Rose Chelimo, hailing from Kenya and representing Bahrain, boasts an impressive resume in road running, including clinching the 2017 IAAF World Championship title. She aims to add another accolade to her collection after securing silver at the 2019 Doha World Championships and gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Returning to defend his title is Morocco's Mohcin Outalha, who dominated the men's marathon last year with a remarkable finishing time of 2:06:49.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a prominent Ugandan long-distance runner, is gearing up to represent her country at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. With victories like the Padova Marathon in 2022 under her belt, Cheptegei aims to make a mark on the global stage.

Awet Habte, an Eritrean athlete has notable achievements in long-distance running. With impressive finishes in international competitions, including the World Championships and All-African Games, Habte is a formidable contender.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, will feature various race categories, starting with the Marathon at 6:15am, followed by the Half Marathon at 7:30am, the 10km at 8:30am, the 5km at 9:10am, the Junior 5km for 13–17-year-olds at 9:10am, and concluding with the Kids 1km for those under 13 at 10:30am.

This event, with its six diverse race categories, underscores inclusivity, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities, including those with disabilities. The marathon's route will start and end at Hotel Park. The Doha Corniche road has been closed temporarily from yesterday night, February 15, until today, February 16. The road closure has commenced from 11pm yesterday and will end at 2pm today, this is on the occasion of the Doha Marathon.