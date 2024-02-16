PHCC, Sidra Launch Smart Schools Project For Seizure Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: School Health Department at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has launched the Seizure-Friendly Schools project as result of ongoing collaboration between and Sidra Medicine, one of PHCC's strategic partners. Over the years, the School Health Department has established partnerships aimed at delivering the highest quality of care.

In partnership with the Neurology Division at Sidra Medicine, the School Health Department has launched the Seizure-Friendly Schools project for the current academic year. Comprising four phases, the project aims to train school health supervisors and nurses in educating students on providing integrated care for those with seizures, while also increasing public awareness of the condition. This academic year, a total of 336 male and female students in government schools have been identified as having seizures.

The primary goal of this project, as stated by Dr. Layla Abdulla Al Dahnaim, Senior Community Medicine Consultant and Director of School Health, is to enhance health awareness among students, the school community, and parents regarding seizure management and first aid administration. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support schools in handling seizure cases by training school nurses and teachers to provide education and health awareness. This enables them to deliver appropriate care for students with seizures, foster a supportive school environment, and offer guidance to parents and students in managing seizures effectively, thereby enhancing students' quality of life.

Dr. Al Dahnaim emphasizes the crucial role of school nurses in caring for students with seizures, highlighting their training, certification, and ability to provide effective assistance and primary care. School Health nurses support the project through training, ensuring workshop delivery, offering primary care, and providing effective support to students during seizures.

Dr. Rana Al Shami, Pediatric Neurology Consultant at Sidra Medicine, highlights the collaborative effort with the School Health Department in conducting training workshops for educational staff. This collaboration ensures accurate information transmission to support students with seizures, reflecting their dedication to fostering a safe and healthy educational environment.