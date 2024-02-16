(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a grant of US$50 million from the Government of Japan at a time of unprecedented funding shortage. This contribution will enable WFP to assist vulnerable populations affected by conflict, extreme weather and economic crisis in 20 countries across mainly Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

From the contribution, US$13.5 million will be used to help the most desperate in Afghanistan through emergency food distribution and nutrition assistance. In Afghanistan, the economic crisis has worsened since the Taliban takeover in 2021, and one in three people does not know where their next meal will come from. The earthquakes in the Herat region and the recent forced return of Afghans from Pakistan have further aggravated the crisis in the country.

More than US$11 million will be allocated to provide food, nutrition and livelihood assistance to the conflict-affected people in Palestine. The hostilities since October 2023 have resulted in large-scale displacement and put the total population of 2.2 million people in acute hunger.

In Myanmar, US$5.8 million will go to emergency food and nutrition assistance programmes for the most vulnerable people including displaced school children in conflict-affected states and regions. The country is experiencing a surge in food insecurity due to mass displacements, the political crisis, economic downturn and extreme weather events including Cyclone Mocha in May 2023.

In Ukraine, Japan is supporting WFP's food assistance to respond to the immediate needs of families affected by the war with US$4.7 million. One in five Ukrainian families is estimated to be food insecure, and most of those who live close to the frontline have great difficulty accessing food.

The conflict, which has been going on since April 2023, has put Sudan on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe with the effects felt throughout the fragile region. Japan's contribution of US$ 1.9 million will be used to provide life-saving emergency food assistance to families in need. Nearly 18 million people are suffering from acute hunger and at least 7.6 million people have been displaced.

A further grant of US$2 million will support tackling deteriorating food insecurity among Yemen's most vulnerable people with life-saving assistance.

“We are grateful for this invaluable contribution from the people of Japan. This contribution enables us to reach families who suffer from hunger and lack of access to food as a result of conflict and disasters, supporting the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable households,” said Yasuhiro Tsumura, Director of the WFP Japan Relations Office.“WFP is facing a critical funding shortage now. Cutting rations, however, will only increase the number of people in need. We sincerely ask for the continued support of the people of Japan.”

Japan has consistently been one of WFP's top donors. The countries and regions benefitting from this year's US$50 million supplementary funding are: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Haiti, Jordan, Liberia, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Palestine, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.

