Deaths From Jermuk Water Fouled By Amuldag Field Likely To Affect Other Nations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Deaths from
Jermuk mineral water take place due to its pollution by the waste
from Armenia's Amuldag field and must be thoroughly probed,
Trend reports.
The Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has
repeatedly stated that the continued exploitation of Armenia's
Amuldag (Amulsar) field without regard for environmental
regulations contaminates groundwater, and that mining industry
waste containing heavy metals is causing significant damage to
Istisu (Jermuk) mineral springs.
Parvana Valiyeva, an EPF member and Chairperson of the Service for
the Sake of Health Public Association, commented on the topic,
stating that mineral water may include natural metallic
arsenic.
"However, an increase in arsenic dust content may be caused by
human involvement. According to the study by the American Institute
of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, human
intervention leads to a rise in arsenic concentrations in the air,
water, and soil," Valiyeva explained. "The mining industry,
subjecting minerals to weathering processes, accelerates the
release of arsenic. Arsenic oxide powder forms when gold- and
copper-containing ores are heated, especially during gold smelting.
This arsenic flows from contaminated areas into freshwaters, where
it dissolves."
"Notably, we have repeatedly issued joint statements with
non-governmental organizations that the opaque activities at the
Amuldag (Amulsar) field pollute the water of the Istisu (Jermuk)
mineral springs," she emphasized.
According to her, the effluent from the gold deposit mixes with
the waters of this spring, causing an increase in arsenic levels in
the water to the point that it endangers human health.
"We observe that similar issues can occur in other countries
where water is marketed. As a result, neighboring countries and
communities should exercise caution. In general, you should avoid
using this water. All of this once again demonstrates that Armenia
is harming the nature of the region and the health of its
inhabitants," Valiyeva added.
