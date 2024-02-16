Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports, referring
to the statement made by Chairman Sahiba Gafarova at today's
parliamentary session.
She highlighted that, representing all MPs, she sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his
re-election, extending heartfelt congratulations and conveying best
wishes.
The MPs welcomed the sending of the congratulatory letter with
applause.
