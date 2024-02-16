               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2/16/2024 2:20:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports, referring to the statement made by Chairman Sahiba Gafarova at today's parliamentary session.

She highlighted that, representing all MPs, she sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev for his re-election, extending heartfelt congratulations and conveying best wishes.

The MPs welcomed the sending of the congratulatory letter with applause.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860102

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search