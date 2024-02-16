Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Ali Asadov's Candidacy For Role Of Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Parliament
of Azerbaijan has approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for the role of
Prime Minister in today's session, Trend reports.
Article 118 of the Constitution, which specifies the method for
appointing the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, states
that the President of Azerbaijan appoints the Prime Minister with
the permission of Parliament.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan presents a proposal for
the Prime Minister's candidacy to Parliament within one month of
taking office or within two weeks of the resignation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.
The Parliament decides on the candidacy of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Azerbaijan within one week from the day of its
submission. In the event of a violation of this timeframe or if the
candidates proposed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
are rejected three times, the President may appoint the Prime
Minister without the Parliament's consent.
On February 14, the inauguration ceremony of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was held in
Parliament.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.