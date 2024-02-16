Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Ali Asadov's Candidacy For Role Of Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for the role of Prime Minister in today's session, Trend reports.

Article 118 of the Constitution, which specifies the method for appointing the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, states that the President of Azerbaijan appoints the Prime Minister with the permission of Parliament.



The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan presents a proposal for the Prime Minister's candidacy to Parliament within one month of taking office or within two weeks of the resignation of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The Parliament decides on the candidacy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one week from the day of its submission. In the event of a violation of this timeframe or if the candidates proposed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan are rejected three times, the President may appoint the Prime Minister without the Parliament's consent.

On February 14, the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was held in Parliament.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel