Uzbekistan Signs Law On Privatization Of State Property


2/16/2024 2:20:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Law "On Privatization of State Property", Trend reports.

According to the law, the objects of privatization of state property are state-owned properties, state interests (shares, stakes), state unitary enterprises, and institutions.

State property may be fully or partially privatized, except for what is not subject to privatization under the legislation on state property management.

The State Assets Management Agency is appointed as an authorized state body in the field of state property privatization.

The starting price of privatized state property is determined by the authorized state body or its territorial departments.

The privatization process is carried out through auctions, competitive bidding, public invitations to negotiate, competitive dialogue, stock exchange bidding, contribution as a state share to the authorized fund of a business company, contribution of state shares and real estate objects to the authorized fund of a business company, and transfer on lease with the condition of further privatization.

The law comes into force in three months from the date of its official publication.

