Uzbekistan Signs Law On Privatization Of State Property

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Law "On Privatization of
State Property", Trend reports.
According to the law, the objects of privatization of state
property are state-owned properties, state interests (shares,
stakes), state unitary enterprises, and institutions.
State property may be fully or partially privatized, except for
what is not subject to privatization under the legislation on state
property management.
The State Assets Management Agency is appointed as an authorized
state body in the field of state property privatization.
The starting price of privatized state property is determined by
the authorized state body or its territorial departments.
The privatization process is carried out through auctions,
competitive bidding, public invitations to negotiate, competitive
dialogue, stock exchange bidding, contribution as a state share to
the authorized fund of a business company, contribution of state
shares and real estate objects to the authorized fund of a business
company, and transfer on lease with the condition of further
privatization.
The law comes into force in three months from the date of its
official publication.
