Foundation Of Azerbaijan's Success Resides In Its Strong Economy - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The foundation
of Azerbaijan's success lies in the strong economy established
within the country, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of
Azerbaijan Azer Badamov told Trend .
During the inauguration ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev
delivered a substantial speech, recognizing accomplishments in
numerous areas and defining new goals for a resilient Azerbaijan in
the coming years. Over the last two decades, under the leadership
of the head of state, Azerbaijan has successfully navigated a
substantial and victorious journey, principally based on prolonged
sociopolitical stability and the building of a solid economy.
Badamov highlighted that without assuring the country's economic
prosperity, achieving other goals would be difficult.
"Ensuring the country's economic independence was critical for
carrying out socioeconomic projects, bolstering the army, and
pursuing an independent foreign policy. Thanks to President Ilham
Aliyev's wise and forward-thinking economic policies, Azerbaijan
has achieved major leaps in growth, emerging as a robust state
capable of restoring justice.
Examining our country's economic landscape over the last two
decades indicates success in many aspects of life. Examining major
economic statistics from this time period will provide a more
in-depth understanding of the situation. For example, the GDP was
$7 billion in 2003 and is expected to reach $72 billion in 2023.
Over the last 20 years, our foreign currency reserves have climbed
from $1.6 billion to $70 billion, and the minimum wage has risen
from 9 to 345 manat (from $5 to $202), while the minimum pension
has risen from 200 to 280 manat ($117 to $164).
The average pension in the country has grown to 500 manat
($294), while the average salary has increased to 940 manat ($553).
Our country's external public debt has gone below 9%. In
comparison, industrialized countries' foreign public debts approach
100% of GDP. This statistic serves as a significant benchmark,
reflecting Azerbaijan's economic development in comparison to the
global economy," the MP said.
He mentioned that $320 billion of investments have been put into
the country's economy.
"Comprehensive opportunities have been established to foster the
growth of the country's non-oil sector. The expansion of
Azerbaijan's economy led to the establishment of new enterprises,
contributing to the alleviation of the unemployment issue. In 2003,
the unemployment rate stood at 50 percent, whereas today it has
declined to 5 percent. Additionally, 14,800 apartments and 7,600
cars have been allocated to martyr families and veterans.
Furthermore, a state program aiming to provide housing for 100
percent of families in this category is underway over the next two
years.
The main objectives for the upcoming period include enhancing
our country's transit logistics capabilities, sustaining the growth
of the oil and gas sector, fostering the development of the private
sector, optimizing the investment climate, advancing digitalization
in the economy, promoting the renewable energy sector, addressing
technological development challenges, and tackling various other
issues. I am confident that under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev, our economy will fortify, the social welfare of the people
will improve, and our international standing will strengthen in the
new period," the MP added.
