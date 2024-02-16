               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Acting PM Outlines Priorities Of Azerbaijani Government


2/16/2024 2:20:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Ali Asadov, whose nomination for the position of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was approved by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, outlined the government's priorities, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijan is effectively progressing in line with the development strategy tailored to address the challenges of the post-war era," Asadov said.

He highlighted that the priority for the future period will be to improve defense and national security, build the military-industrial complex, upgrade army provisions, and strengthen border defense.

Asadov highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has always prioritized social development and will continue to do so.

The Azerbaijani Parliament accepted Ali Asadov's candidacy for Prime Minister during today's plenary session.

