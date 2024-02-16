Acting PM Outlines Priorities Of Azerbaijani Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Ali Asadov,
whose nomination for the position of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
was approved by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan,
outlined the government's priorities, Trend reports.
"Today, Azerbaijan is effectively progressing in line with the
development strategy tailored to address the challenges of the
post-war era," Asadov said.
He highlighted that the priority for the future period will be
to improve defense and national security, build the
military-industrial complex, upgrade army provisions, and
strengthen border defense.
Asadov highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has always
prioritized social development and will continue to do so.
The Azerbaijani Parliament accepted Ali Asadov's candidacy for
Prime Minister during today's plenary session.
