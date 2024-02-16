Azerbaijan's Acting PM Expresses Gratitude To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. During a
parliemantary session, Azerbaijan's acting Prime Minister Ali
Asadov extended gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"First of all, I am deeply grateful to President Ilham Aliyev
for nominating me for the office of Prime Minister of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and for the tremendous trust put in me," he said.
"Once again, I warmly congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his
confident and brilliant victory in the presidential election,
which, for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
covered all our sovereign territories and is forever inscribed in
our glorious history as the victory election," added the acting
prime minister.
To note, the Azerbaijani parliament has discussed the issue of
"approval of the candidacy of Ali Asadov for the position of Prime
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan." After the discussion, the
issue was put to a vote, and the parliament approved Asadov's
appointment as the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.
