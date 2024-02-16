Defense Forces Eliminate 400,300 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to February 16, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 400,300 Russian invaders, including 1,210 people over the past day.
This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.
Also, as of February 16, the Defense Forces have already destroyed 6,465 (+23) main battle tanks, 12,129 (+39) armored combat vehicles, 9,641 (+21) artillery systems, 984 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 671 (+0) air defense systems, 332 (+0) aircraft, 325 (+0) helicopters, 7,408 (+4) operational and tactical level drones, 1,895 (+13) cruise missiles, 25 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 12,716 (+25) trucks 1,528 (+4) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.
As reported, 95 combat engagements took place at the frontline over the past day.
