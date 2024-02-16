Azerbaijan Starts Transporting Goods To Pakistan & Great Britain By Land

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
From this year, it will be possible to carry out international
cargo transportation from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and Great Britain
by road, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan
Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Digital Development and
Transport Ministry.
The permission forms have already been exchanged with these
countries on a bilateral basis. Thus the number of countries where
Azerbaijan provides international cargo transportation by road
transport has reached 50. An agreement was also reached on allowing
Azerbaijani carriers to carry out full-scale transportation from
Turkish ports.
The registration process of legal and natural persons engaged in
cargo transportation will be continued by the requirements of the
Law On Motor Transport, to improve state regulation and strengthen
control in the field of domestic cargo transportation. All motor
vehicle owners will continue their activities after receiving a
license, and trucks will receive a license card. No state fee is
required for the license certificate or license card.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107860089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.