Azerbaijan Starts Transporting Goods To Pakistan & Great Britain By Land


2/16/2024 2:19:43 AM

From this year, it will be possible to carry out international cargo transportation from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and Great Britain by road, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The permission forms have already been exchanged with these countries on a bilateral basis. Thus the number of countries where Azerbaijan provides international cargo transportation by road transport has reached 50. An agreement was also reached on allowing Azerbaijani carriers to carry out full-scale transportation from Turkish ports.

The registration process of legal and natural persons engaged in cargo transportation will be continued by the requirements of the Law On Motor Transport, to improve state regulation and strengthen control in the field of domestic cargo transportation. All motor vehicle owners will continue their activities after receiving a license, and trucks will receive a license card. No state fee is required for the license certificate or license card.

