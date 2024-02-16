New Azerbaijani PM To Take Office Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The issue of consent to the appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan was included in the agenda
of today's meeting of Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers resigned in accordance with the law
after the inauguration of re-elected Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev on February 14.
According to Article 118 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister
is appointed by the President with the approval of the Milli
Majlis. The proposal on the candidacy for the post of Prime
Minister shall be submitted to Milli Majlis for discussion by the
President within one month from the date of assumption of office or
two weeks from the date of resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers.
The Milli Majlis shall take a decision on the candidacy for the
post of Prime Minister not later than one week from the date of
submission of the candidacy.
In case of violation of the mentioned rule or if the nominees
submitted by the President are not approved three times for the
post of Prime Minister, the President may appoint the Prime
Minister without the consent of Milli Majlis.
