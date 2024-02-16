Regular Plenary Session Of Spring Session Of Azerbaijan Parliament Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The regular plenary session of the spring session of Milli
Majlis has started. The agenda of the meeting chaired by Sahiba
Gafarova includes discussion of 7 issues, Azernews reports.
These issues are as follows:
1. Draft law "On Amendments to the Law "On Water Supply and
Drainage" (first reading)
2. Draft law on amendments to the "Consular Statute of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading).
3. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code (first
reading)
4. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Military Duty and
Military Service (second reading).
5. Draft law amending the law "On Highways" (second reading)
6. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Food Safety" (second
reading) 7.
7. Draft Law on Amendments to the Urban Planning and
Construction Code.
Besides, "Approval of appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was included in the agenda
of today's session of Milli Majlis.
