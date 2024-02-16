               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Regular Plenary Session Of Spring Session Of Azerbaijan Parliament Starts


2/16/2024 2:19:42 AM

Abbas Ganbay

The regular plenary session of the spring session of Milli Majlis has started. The agenda of the meeting chaired by Sahiba Gafarova includes discussion of 7 issues, Azernews reports.

These issues are as follows:

1. Draft law "On Amendments to the Law "On Water Supply and Drainage" (first reading)

2. Draft law on amendments to the "Consular Statute of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading).

3. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Procedure Code (first reading)

4. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Military Duty and Military Service (second reading).

5. Draft law amending the law "On Highways" (second reading)

6. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Food Safety" (second reading) 7.

7. Draft Law on Amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

Besides, "Approval of appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was included in the agenda of today's session of Milli Majlis.

