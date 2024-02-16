               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ali Asadov Appointed As Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan


2/16/2024 2:19:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis, the issue of approving the re-appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime Minister was discussed, Azernews reports.

He was nominated for this position by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The nomination of Ali Asadov was announced by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

In accordance with Article 118, Part 2 of the Constitution, the Milli Majlis agreed to the appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime Minister based on the presentation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

