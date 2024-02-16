Ali Asadov Appointed As Prime Minister Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At today's meeting of the Milli Majlis, the issue of approving
the re-appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime Minister was discussed,
Azernews reports.
He was nominated for this position by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
The nomination of Ali Asadov was announced by Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova.
In accordance with Article 118, Part 2 of the Constitution, the
Milli Majlis agreed to the appointment of Ali Asadov as Prime
Minister based on the presentation of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
