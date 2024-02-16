Krystal Walter Matchmaking Launches 'Bachelor Of The Month' For Canada's High-Level Professionals

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Just in time for the month of love, Krystal Walter Matchmaking launches its 'Bachelor of the Month' feature, a bespoke matchmaking service for high-level professionals across Canada searching for meaningful relationships.







According to Krystal Walter, founder and CEO of Krystal Walter Matchmaking, this discreet and tailored solution caters to elite professionals whose nuances and demands of professional lives often hamper personal relationships.

Walter mentions, "With over 60% of high-level professionals citing work commitments as a barrier to finding love, we address this challenge head-on by providing easy yet personalized matchmaking options."

'Bachelor of the Month' simplifies their search for romantic love by highlighting a single each month, stating their line of work, interests, hobbies, and the ideal things they are looking for their partner. Walter adds, "This month, we are highlighting a successful Edmonton real estate investor who is looking for a woman that shares his enthusiasm for life and adventure."

By prioritizing compatibility, lifestyle, and personal goals in its matchmaking process, 'Bachelor of the Month' creates opportunities for genuine connections and ensures singles find one that matches and is well-suited to their values, lifestyle, and relationship goals.

For Walter, the launch of this platform also champions celebrating self-love and openness to new experiences among all singles. It encourages individuals to embrace bold, new approaches to finding love and putting oneself out there.

Walter aims to spark connections through her 'Bachelor of the Month' campaign and empowers singles to approach love authentically and openly, setting it apart from the impersonal nature of online dating platforms.

About Krystal Walter Matchmaking

Krystal Walter Matchmaking is a premier bespoke matchmaking service founded in 2012 by Krystal Walter. Drawing on her personal experiences and previous career in commercial real estate, Walter developed a customized matchmaking approach that intimately understands each client's unique needs and preferences through comprehensive profiling. Her modern, meticulous, and personal touch facilitates matches for selective singles across Canada and the United States.

