1931 -- The judge Abdullah Al-Dhayyan dies at the age of 57. He had served as chief justice in 1930. He was also an Imam and a lecturer and recalled as an intellectual and scientific pioneer 1932 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues the municipal law.
1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decrees forming the 10th government, chaired by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1986 -- The sky dome section at Kuwait National Musuem is inaugurated, displaying old space exploration devices, maps and manuscripts.
1997 -- Kuwait Investment Company sets up the stock prices index at the bourse; based on the share market value. It is the sole index that encompasses all the listed companies, amounting to 60.
2002 -- Kuwait Public Transport Company inaugurates Ras Al-Ard harbors that can accomodate more than 190 boats.
2016 -- Kuwait National Pteroleum Company inaugurates the first unit of the environmental fuel at Al-Ahmadi refinery.
2020 -- Kuwait Central Blood Bank is granted accrediation by the American Association of Blood Banks.
2021 -- The government emergency commission agrees to resume sports activities after suspension in February 2021.
2022 -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah wins the parliament's confidence. (end) rk
