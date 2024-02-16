(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA)

--

1931 -- The judge Abdullah Al-Dhayyan dies at the age of 57. He had served as chief justice in 1930. He was also an Imam and a lecturer and recalled as an intellectual and scientific pioneer 1932 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues the municipal law.

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decrees forming the 10th government, chaired by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1986 -- The sky dome section at Kuwait National Musuem is inaugurated, displaying old space exploration devices, maps and manuscripts.

1997 -- Kuwait Investment Company sets up the stock prices index at the bourse; based on the share market value. It is the sole index that encompasses all the listed companies, amounting to 60.

2002 -- Kuwait Public Transport Company inaugurates Ras Al-Ard harbors that can accomodate more than 190 boats.

2016 -- Kuwait National Pteroleum Company inaugurates the first unit of the environmental fuel at Al-Ahmadi refinery.

2020 -- Kuwait Central Blood Bank is granted accrediation by the American Association of Blood Banks.

2021 -- The government emergency commission agrees to resume sports activities after suspension in February 2021.

2022 -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah wins the parliament's confidence. (end) rk