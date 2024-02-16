Kuwait Amir Congratulates Lithuania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President of Lithuania everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end) ha

