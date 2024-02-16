               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IN CARTIER AT THE DUNE II WORLD PREMIERE IN LONDON


2/16/2024 2:16:19 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Cartier necklace in yellow gold, diamonds, sapphires, spinels and onyx

Cartier Juste un Clou ring, 18k yellow gold, diamonds

Clash de Cartier ring, double-row model, 18k yellow gold


The yellow gold piece with more than 900 rotating precious stones evokes the emblematic sands and desert of the film, as well as the piercing blue eyes of the fremen characters. This feat of Cartier savoir-faire was developed by the Maison's jewelry ateliers, with the creative input of the Cartier ambassador.

Both creations will become part of the Cartier Collection, travelling the world to illustrate the Maison's creativity and technical expertise in leading exhibitions and cultural institutions.


